Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $802,800.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $1,021,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 0.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $13,558,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $4,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

