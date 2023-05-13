Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCFS opened at $102.00 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FirstCash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

