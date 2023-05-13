FY2023 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $33.63 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,181,000 after buying an additional 287,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 208,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 287,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $9,056,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,696,010 shares in the company, valued at $116,424,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

