FY2023 EPS Estimates for Progyny, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Progyny Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Progyny stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,826 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,761. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.