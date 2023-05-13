Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.72). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of PRTA opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $162,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,583,200. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

