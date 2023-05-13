Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $804,683.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.
Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
