Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $804,683.88 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $804,683.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $293,033.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00.

Progyny Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.