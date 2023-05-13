Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $795,003.30 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $795,003.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00.

ResMed stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $247.65.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

