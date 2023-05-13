Reviewing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and TrueCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $4.51 billion 1.45 $15.55 million $0.05 348.80 TrueCar $161.52 million 1.20 -$118.68 million ($1.31) -1.66

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79% TrueCar -81.20% -27.62% -22.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kanzhun and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kanzhun and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 3 0 2.75 TrueCar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kanzhun currently has a consensus target price of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.28%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than TrueCar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kanzhun beats TrueCar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

