Head-To-Head Comparison: Boxed (BOXDQ) & Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.52% -51.41% -10.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million 0.00 Boxed Competitors $23.45 billion -$177.94 million 18.21

This table compares Boxed and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 189 1170 3508 49 2.70

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Boxed’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

