Contrasting Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ziegler Companies and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree 0 1 1 0 2.50

WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ziegler Companies and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ziegler Companies and WisdomTree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree $305.02 million 3.43 $50.68 million $0.45 15.56

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

