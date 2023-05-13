Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) versus ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Financial Comparison

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Synaptogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Synaptogenix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Synaptogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -315.43% -83.80% Synaptogenix N/A -18.58% -17.43%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Synaptogenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synaptogenix 0 1 0 0 2.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.09%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Synaptogenix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Synaptogenix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($4.08) -1.05 Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$5.57 million ($2.06) -0.40

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synaptogenix beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Synaptogenix

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

