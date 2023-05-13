Reborn Coffee (REBN) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Reborn Coffee alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.03 Reborn Coffee Competitors $2.04 billion $179.03 million -0.67

Reborn Coffee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors 1.11% 44.71% 2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 507 4267 5579 264 2.53

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 504.46%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Reborn Coffee rivals beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Rating)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.