Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.63 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.70. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,411,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
Read More
