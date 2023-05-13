FY2023 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted by Barrington Research

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for SP Plus in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SP Plus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $682.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.17). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.59 million.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $6,973,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,385,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,376 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,457,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.