Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$31.49 million for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Articles

