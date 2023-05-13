FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Issued By National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

