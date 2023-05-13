Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. CSFB raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.42.

TSE ENB opened at C$52.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a market cap of C$105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

