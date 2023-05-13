Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extendicare Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$310.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$309.50 million. Extendicare had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE EXE opened at C$7.19 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.21 million, a PE ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.62.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -960.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.