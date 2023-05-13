Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

Shares of LB opened at C$31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$43.32.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

