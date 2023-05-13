Raymond James Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.75 billion.

Magna International Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE MG opened at C$71.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$91.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.97. The company has a market cap of C$20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Magna International

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35. In other news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. Also, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.84%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.