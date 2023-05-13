Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07).

Oncolytics Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE ONC opened at C$2.18 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of C$1.06 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The stock has a market cap of C$137.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Oncolytics Biotech

(Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.