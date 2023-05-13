FY2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Increased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$13.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.00, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

