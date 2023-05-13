FY2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Boosted by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransAlta by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.