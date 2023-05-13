Analysts Offer Predictions for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 58.14% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. The business had revenue of C$17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.39 million.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:GPV opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.43. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of C$2.27 and a 12-month high of C$6.36. The firm has a market cap of C$95.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
