Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vistra Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

NYSE VST opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after purchasing an additional 171,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -25.23%.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

