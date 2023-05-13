SVB Leerink Weighs in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

ACAD opened at $21.47 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

