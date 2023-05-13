Barclays Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $34.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,927,000 after buying an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 11.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

