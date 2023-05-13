Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

