Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.16 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose anticipates that the business services provider will earn $8.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

