MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Lowered to $39.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after buying an additional 138,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,490 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

