DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amplitude’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.