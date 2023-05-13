Wedbush Comments on Adicet Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.38) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.44). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adicet Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

ACET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 9,188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,362 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Adicet Bio news, CTO Don Healey sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $34,314.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,919.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

