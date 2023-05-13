Analysts Offer Predictions for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

AKAM opened at $85.32 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,071.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,071.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

