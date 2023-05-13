Agenus Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGEN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $472.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Agenus by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 36.2% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Agenus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 22,065 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,318.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

