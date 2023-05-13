Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $286.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $320.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.07. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,003.00 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.