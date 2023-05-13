Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,643 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $87.96 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 255.36%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,995.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $113,178.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,995.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

