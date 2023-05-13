Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 240,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 166,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.96. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

