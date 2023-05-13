Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 1,061,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after buying an additional 895,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 363.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 861,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 675,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 22.6% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,409,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,504,000 after buying an additional 629,488 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

