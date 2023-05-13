Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HOMB opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

