Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,985 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 47,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,452 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

