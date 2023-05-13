Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

