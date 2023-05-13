Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $1,005,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $68.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.89% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at $946,074,634.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,899,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,097,372 shares in the company, valued at $946,074,634.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,334 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,265. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. CBRE Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

