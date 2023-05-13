Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $758,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.49) to GBX 126 ($1.59) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

