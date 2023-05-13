Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

