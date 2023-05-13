Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 692 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $60.75 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

