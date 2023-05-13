Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,252,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $231.69 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.88.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

