MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.55.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

