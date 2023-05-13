Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.54) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

