TD Securities Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELEEF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.3 %

ELEEF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.