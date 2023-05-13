Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 954,155 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.